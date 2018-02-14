Salmon farmer Marine Harvest's Q4 dividend lags, plans cost cuts

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, set a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter dividend on Wednesday and launched a programme to cut costs by 50 million euros ($61.89 million).

The company plans to pay a quarterly dividend of 2.60 Norwegian crowns per share, compared with 3.40 in the third quarter, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a payout of 2.92 crowns. ($1 = 0.8079 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)