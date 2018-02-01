FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 1, 2018 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest buys new salmon licences for NOK 168 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds more information)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa:

* Marine Harvest buys new salmon licences for 168 million Norwegian crowns ($21.79 million) under new “traffic light” growth system for fish farmers

* A Marine Harvest spokesperson said the cost per tonne was about 120,000 Norwegian crowns, resulting in a potential increase in production of about 1,400 tonnes per year

* The new growth system was launched by the government in 2017 and deadline for applications was January 31 2018

* The new system could potentially boost annual Norwegian salmon production by close to 3 percent or about 24,000 tonnes, the government has earlier announced

* Known as the “traffic light” system, the new regulation uses a red, green and yellow colour coding system to identify which regions are allowed to grow based on environmental factors such as the prevalence of sea lice [nL8N1N60VZ}

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7113 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
