FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit wider and new issues weaker
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 2 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit wider and new issues weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 16 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were marginally wider today as new issues had lacklustre performances.

Traders said credit spreads were in general 1bp-2bp wider in the investment-grade segment, partly driven by profit taking.

"Recent better-than-expected US economic data and further Fed rate hikes down the road have prompted some to take profits now," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was little changed at 83bp/84bp.

Chinese oilfield equipment and services provider Hilong Holding's new 2020s were quoted at 98.5/98.9 after being reoffered at 99.390.

Hainan Airlines' US$300m 364-day notes, priced at par on Thursday, were bid at 99.87 in cash price.

Greenland Holding Group's US$500m 363-day notes were spotted around reoffer price.

Property developer Fantasia's 5.5% 2018 notes were bid at 100 in cash price after hitting 100.15 on Tuesday.

Oil and gas producer MIE Holdings' 7.5% 2019s were bid at 54.62 in cash price, down about 1.5 points since last Friday.

Fitch and S&P have cut MIE's issuer rating after the company announced a cash tender offer for its senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2019. The offer is seen as distressed exchange by the two rating agencies.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.