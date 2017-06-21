FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit under pressure from falling oil prices
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
House price growth weakest in more than four years
House price growth weakest in more than four years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit under pressure from falling oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (IFR) - Falling oil prices weighed down on demand for Chinese industrial and oil and gas credits.

Asian oil and gas names like Sinopec's 2026s were 2bp-3bp wider on profit taking, while Indonesia's state-owned energy company Pertamina was down 50 cents on a cash price basis, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Weaker sentiment in the sector also put pressure on Hilong Holding's 7.25% 2020s, which were trading around a bid/ask of 95.50/97, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The broader sentiment was not conducive for Chinese oil and gas company Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings), which had to postpone a US dollar bond offering.

Sole global coordinator and bookrunner ANZ was marketing the 3-year non-call 2 senior unsecured notes yesterday at around 9%.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp wider at 86bp/87bp.

Asia's high-yield property sector saw more attention as China Evergrande Group began marketing the new-money component of its exchange offer.

While Evergrande's 2024s were down three-quarters of a point, traders cited private bank demand for Country Garden and Fantasia.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.