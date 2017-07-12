FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: IG names hold on to gains
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 25 days ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: IG names hold on to gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (IFR) - Asia's investment-grade issues continued to receive strong support from investors even as global markets saw light trading ahead of US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress.

NongHyup's US$500m five-year notes kept its 6bp gain from yesterday after attracting US$1.3bn in orders for the A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P) rated notes. Japanese megabank SMFG's 2022s and 2027s were trading above par.

"There's a sense that amid broader volatility, there is a preference for IG," said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst.

"We've recommended that investors go up in quality and protect the portfolio. You're not really sacrificing much yield because higher-beta names have compressed so much."

The reception given to new high-yield issues from Central China Real Estate and Oceanwide Holdings showed there was no trouble digesting more Chinese property bonds.

CCRE's US$200m 6.0% 2018s were trading three quarters of a point higher, while Oceanwide Holdings' 363-day notes were spotted at a mid of 100.30, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

Shimao Property Holdings's 5NC3s were trading almost a point higher since it added US$150m to its 4.75% 2022s.

Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.