ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits just wider; mixed trade in new issues

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly wider on Tuesday, while there was mixed trading in new issues.

Investment-grade credits generally traded around 1bp wider, with Huarong’s bonds remaining under pressure as the curve widened 1bp-2bp, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

The trader said he continued to see inflow into Korean credits as Kexim’s curve tightened a further 1bp-2bp.

China’s 2.125% 2022 and its 2.625% 2027 sovereign bonds issued late last month were flat at 16bp and 22bp, respectively.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index was marginally wider at 75.5bp/76.0bp. New issues priced yesterday traded mix.

ANZ’s US$2.75bn four-part notes traded well with its 3-year tranche 1bp-2bp tighter and five-year piece 3bp-4bp tighter.

The Australian bank priced 3-year and 5-year fixed-rate notes 53bp and 65bp wide of Treasuries, respectively. Its 3-year and 5-year floating-rate notes had respective prices of 32bp and 58bp over three-month US Libor.

AVIC International Leasing’s US$300m 3.00% 2020s were 1bp tighter from reoffer of 137.5bp wide of Treasuries.

Far East Consortium International’s US$150m 4.50% 2023s fell 0.25 point to 99.75, while Guotai Junan International’s US$300m 2.80% 364-day notes were flat.

In the high-yield segment, Evergrande’s 7.50% 2023s rose 0.6 point to 102.1, while its 8.75% 2025s added 0.8 point to 105.1.

The company recently took in Rmb60bn (US$9.05bn) through a third round of fundraising for its property assets business, targeted for a back-door listing in Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, KWG’s 5.20% 2020s fell 0.05 point to 99.244 as the Chinese property developer marketed new 7-year non-call four US dollar senior bonds at initial price guidance of 6.20% area and later tightened to 5.875%-6.00%.

Reliance Communications’ 6.50% 2020s were flat, even though the Indian telecom operator said it had missed a coupon payment of about US$9.75m on the bonds.

The missed coupon was well expected and its bonds have fallen 15 points since October and were bid at 40.50 in late afternoon.