FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits rangebound; Press Metal bonds rally
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits rangebound; Press Metal bonds rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (IFR) - Asian credits traded rangebound on Tuesday with regional stocks near recent decade highs.

“The market didn’t move much today with trades concentrated on recent new issues,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The trader noted that China’s sovereign 5-year CDS further marginally tightened to 51.2bp/52.5bp, a new low since 2008, ahead of the issuance of US$2bn sovereign bonds in the international market scheduled Thursday.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 74.7bp/75.2bp.

Press Metal Aluminium’s newly issued US$400m 4.80% 5-year non-call 3 bonds traded well to bid at a cash price of 101.2 on robust demand, taking advantage of scarcity value.

The Reg S issue, which is the first high-yield US dollar issue from Malaysia in more than a decade, received orders of US$3.8bn.

Chinese state-owned power producer Huaneng Group’s newly priced US$500m 3.60% perpetual non-call 5 securities, quickly fell below par despite traded up to 100.10 at the opening. The notes were bid at 99.8 in afternoon.

China Grand Automotive Services’ 8.75% perps rose 0.35 point to a bid of 106.7. The auto dealer is marketing a new perpetual non-call 3 securities at 6.0% area today.

Haier’s 3.875% perpNC5 notes issued earlier this month were flat and hovering around par.

Noble Group’s 8.75% 2022s bonds were flat and bid at 38.875. S&P said today that its CCC- rating with negative outlook on the commodities trader is unaffected by its proposed sale of its global oil liquids business to Vitol Group.

Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.