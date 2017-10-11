ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits robust; new issues active

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were robust on Wednesday as regional stock markets jumped to their highest levels in a decade, while new bond issues were active.

Investment-grade credits, in general, tightened 3bp-4bp, amid continued buying of long-dated notes of Chinese state-owned enterprises ahead of the offering of China’s sovereign US dollar bonds, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 77bp/78bp.

“Spreads of big Chinese SOEs, such as the oil names, grid companies have tightened 7bp-8bp in the past two days and returned to their tightest levels of around 80bp-90bp seen recently because the market expects China’s sovereign bonds will price tightly,” the trader said.

China’s Ministry of Finance has said in a statement on its official website this morning that China will issue US$2bn dual-tranche sovereign bonds in Hong Kong soon.

The offering will be split into US$1bn of 5-year notes and US$1bn of 10-year notes. The MOF did not specify the timing for the offering, but said the notes would be issued and listed in Hong Kong.

Bank of Zhengzhou’s newly priced debut US$1.191bn 5.50% AT1s traded up and were bid at 100.25.

Genting’s 4.25% 2027s were bid at 103.02, or a spread of 150bp, the same as the pricing for its re-opening. The Malaysian gaming and resorts company yesterday tapped the 2027s for US$500m at 103.02 or Treasuries plus 150bp.

In the high-yield segment, Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F’s US$600m 5.25% short-term notes, priced earlier this week, continued to see good demand and were bid at 100.50 or a yield of 4.7%.