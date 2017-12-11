ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady ahead of FOMC meeting

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were steady in quiet markets ahead of this week’s FOMC meeting, expected to result in a 25bp rate hike in the US.

Flows were thin and, with only one deal launched in the Asian G3 primary markets, the secondary credit markets stayed lacklustre.

“It’s a typical Monday, when trade is usually subdued, but the tone is steadier than the last few weeks,” said one trader.

Asian credit spreads tightened marginally with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index quoted at 71.6b/72.3bp, tightening more than 1bp.

Alibaba’s recent bonds were faring well, particularly at the long ends. Its 2057s were at 145bp/141bp over US Treasuries, tighter than 146bp quoted last Thursday, while the 2047s were a touch firmer at 127bp/123bp.

The 2027s were indicated at 104bp/102bp and the 2023s were at 64bp/61bp, having rallied from reoffer at 73bp.

China Citic Bank’s recent bonds, priced last Tuesday, were not performing as well. Its 2022s were quoted at 113bp/107bp against reoffer of 110bp, while the 2020s were at 111bp/107bp against reoffer of 107.5bp.

ICICI Bank’s 10-year bonds were flat to reoffer at 150bp.