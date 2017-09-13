FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 8:13 AM / in a month

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit firmer as Sino-Ocean performs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer on Wednesday supported by healthy inflows. New issues attracted most attention with Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group’s notes among the strongest performers.

“The market remained constructive and the liquidity level was good, supporting active primary deals,” said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

He noted that most of the Chinese deals were priced rather tightly this week, especially Bank of Qingdao’s Additional Tier 1 securities.

“Relying on strong support from relationship investors, the bank priced the deal very aggressively,” he said.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 75bp/76bp.

ABC International’s 2020s gained about ten cents.

Bank of Qingdao’s unrated AT1 were seen slightly above par, mainly shored up by Chinese bidders. The lender printed the perpetual non-call five notes at par to yield 5.5% on Tuesday, raising US$1.203bn.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding’s perpetual non-call five securities rallied about a quarter of a point to 99.80 in cash price on demand from private bank accounts, according to traders.

Hyundai Capital Services’ 3.0% 2022s were spotted 1bp tighter and its 2027s 3bp tighter.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.