ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit stays strong as China trade data disappoints

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (IFR) - The tone remained constructive in Asian credit today, as China reported weaker-than-expected trade figures for July.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade CDS index was unchanged at 78.9bp/79.4bp, after China said exports grew 8.8% year-on-year, the slowest rate this year, while imports increased 7.2%.

Axis Bank’s new 2022s tightened 1bp to US Treasuries plus 130bp, according to Tradeweb data.

Korea Telecom’s five-year notes were flat at Treasuries plus 92.5bp. That put both deals flat to their reoffer spreads.

Paiton Energy’s bonds have performed strongly in secondary after pricing last week. The 2030s fell a tenth of a point today, but were seen at 101.1 to yield 4.5%, while the 2037s were bid at 103.1, yielding 5.4%.

“Some new high-yield issues are better bid, but for the rest there is not much movement and it’s very technical,” said a credit trader.

In high yield, eHi Car Services’ 2022s have strengthened since pricing at par last week, and were bid at a cash price of 101.4 today, around a quarter of a point higher.

Agile Group’s new 2022s were bid 5 cents higher and Evergrande’s recent notes were 10 cents lower.

Sunac China’s 2020 bonds slipped to 98.3 today, from reoffer of 99.005, while its 2022s were a shade higher at 99.0, having been issued at 98.991.

Dalian Wanda’s 2024 bonds held up at a cash price of 100.4, after a unit denied a media report that the company was in discussions to sell two uncompleted Australian projects.

Wanda Hotel Development, a subsidiary, denied that it had plans to make any such disposals.