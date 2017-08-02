ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New bonds gain amid constructive market tone

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (IFR) - New Asian bonds were well supported amid a constructive overall tone in the regional financial markets.

Equities were gaining with Asian technology stocks hitting 17-year peaks, said a Reuters report attributing the rally to a spillover from Apple’s sterling earnings. The MSCI tech index for Asia was up 0.9%.

High-yield bonds were steady in the credit markets, with Chinese issues about a quarter of a point higher.

“The Chinese space is a touch firmer and we do see sellers in the market, as well. So, the market is pretty balanced with bids and offers,” said a trader.

The positive sentiment supported Future Land’s newly priced 5.25% bonds due 2022, which were up 80 cents from reoffer at 98.913.

China Logistics’ poorly placed 2020s were not widely quoted in the market due to the small issue size of US$100m, but traders reckoned it was around reoffer at par.

In the investment-grade segment, Axis Bank’s 3% 2022s were seen at 129bp/127 over US Treasuries, tightening from yesterday’s pricing at 130bp.

China Chengtong, the fourth Asian issuer to sell bonds yesterday, saw its 3.625% 2022s rally to 179bp-180bp at the open, before settling at around 181bp/179bp in the afternoon. The notes were priced at 182.5bp.

KT Corp’s 2.625% 2022s were seen at a bid of 92bp, unchanged from yesterday’s levels.