FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues hold up amid stability in markets
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 5 days ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues hold up amid stability in markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (IFR) - Asian credits were steady in fairly constructive markets, despite the backdrop of political uncertainties in Spain.

A flat equity market overnight in the United States provided little impetus for bullish sentiment in Asia, although the underlying tone remained supportive.

“The market appears to be taking a breather and deals are still getting done, but, on closer examination, these are not exactly huge and are more clubbish,” said one DCM syndicate banker.

“Investors are taking on risks, but on a very selective and sensible basis.”

Among new bonds priced on Thursday, those of Chinese credits Zhongrong Xinda and China Merchants Bank were firmer in secondary markets.

Zhongrong’s 7.25% 2019s, rated BB- and priced at par, were seen at 100.3, while CMB’s AT1 notes, rated BB-, were quoted at 100.3/100.4 against reoffer at par.

In contrast, GMR Hyderabad’s 4.25% 2027s, rated Ba1/BB+/BB+, underperformed today.

The notes, priced at par yesterday, were seen slightly below par, partly because of the sharp tightening in final yield from an initial guidance of 4.625%. CreditSights had put the bond’s fair value at 4.9%, well above the final yield.

In the investment-grade segment, Kia Motors’ dual-tranche notes were flat to reoffer levels.

The 3% 2023s, priced on Wednesday at 120bp over US Treasuries, were quoted at 120.7bp/119bp, while the 3.5% 2027s, priced at 125bp, tightened to 121bp/118bp.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.