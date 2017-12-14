FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues trade flat in thin trade
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 8:34 AM / Updated a day ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues trade flat in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (IFR) - Asian new issues were mixed in secondary markets in low trading volume, as more participants head off for the year-end holidays.

Moves to raise benchmark rates in the US and China had minimal impact on the credit markets.

The Federal Reserve yesterday announced a widely expected and priced-in rise of 25bp, followed by China today to raise rates by 5bp, an increase too small to affect sentiment.

“Trading activities are really low and quite a number of investors that bought into recent primary issues have locked the paper away, so a lot of the new issues are trading flat to reoffer levels,” said one debt syndicate banker.

One outperformer was Yangzhou Urban Construction’s 4.375% 2020 bond, which has rallied 10bp inside reoffer of 245bp over Treasuries.

Among deals priced yesterday, China Orient Asset Management’s 4.375% 2027s were slightly firmer at 204bp/202bp over Treasuries against reoffer spread of 205bp.

But the small size of US$250m for the 4.25% perpetuals made the paper less liquid and indications were heard around reoffer at par.

Bank of Chongqing’s 5.4% AT1 notes were also range-bound and quoted flat to reoffer at par.

Underperforming the new issues were CIFI Holdings’ 5.375% perps, which stayed weak at 98.00/98.542 - broadly unchanged from yesterday and below reoffer at par.

Asian credit spreads were tighter with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index indicated at 70.5bp/71.25bp, pulling in 1.5bp from yesterday’s close.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.