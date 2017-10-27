FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after U.S. GDP data
October 27, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after U.S. GDP data

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations scaled back their earlier decline on Friday as data showed U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter grew at a 3.0 percent annualized pace, faster than what analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

At 8:52 a.m. (1252 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.89 percent, down 0.45 basis point from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

