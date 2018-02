LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell more than half a percent to drop below $1.40 to a one-week low on Tuesday as the dollar recouped some of its losses against a basket of its rivals after weakening substantially this month.

The British currency is down more than 2.5 percent from a post-Brexit referendum peak of $1.43 hit last week. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)