Europe's stocks volatility sees biggest spike since September 11 attacks

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A rolling global markets sell-off on Tuesday caused the biggest spike in European stocks volatility since 2001’s September 11 attacks.

The index of STOXX 50 volatility - the main gauge of market anxiety in Europe - surged up 8.1 points to as high as 27.5, which also took it to its highest level in 18 months.

The U.S. equivalent of S&P 500 volatility had seen its biggest surge in more than two years on Monday as Wall Street saw one of its biggest slumps on record. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Marc Jones)