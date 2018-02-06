FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 10:51 AM / 2 days ago

Europe's stocks volatility sees biggest spike since September 11 attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A rolling global markets sell-off on Tuesday caused the biggest spike in European stocks volatility since 2001’s September 11 attacks.

The index of STOXX 50 volatility - the main gauge of market anxiety in Europe - surged up 8.1 points to as high as 27.5, which also took it to its highest level in 18 months.

The U.S. equivalent of S&P 500 volatility had seen its biggest surge in more than two years on Monday as Wall Street saw one of its biggest slumps on record. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Marc Jones)

