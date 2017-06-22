FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 16      8,003,852        75,726,724       -67,722,872
 Jun 9       2,810,252       191,837,221      -189,026,969
 Jun 2      19,968,880      -104,086,896       124,055,776
 May 26     -3,985,237      -115,833,463       111,848,226
 May 19     -4,930,567        58,063,538       -62,994,105
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 16     89,777,657    31,383,100  -189,691,002       807,373
 Jun 9    -148,132,132    -1,922,067   -33,967,550    -5,005,220
 Jun 2      47,187,273  -338,930,683   439,296,568   -23,497,382
 May 26    186,097,668   -80,986,019    19,286,138   -12,549,561
 May 19   -115,426,719    23,178,610    30,606,994    -1,352,990

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

