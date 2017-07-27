TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 21 -705,959 -60,099,242 59,393,283 Jul 14 10,324,367 -67,659,100 77,983,467 Jul 7 8,777,720 -215,222,777 224,000,497 Jun 30 4,894,183 33,628,181 -28,733,998 Jun 23 10,550,333 203,836,665 -193,286,332 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 21 80,976,617 -86,438,785 75,510,935 -10,655,484 Jul 14 68,353,306 -164,257,429 189,409,453 -15,521,863 Jul 7 305,908,813 -89,424,532 21,645,088 -14,128,872 Jun 30 133,086,434 -155,167,856 8,038,267 -14,690,843 Jun 23 49,820,639 -221,440,476 -10,597,204 -11,069,291 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)