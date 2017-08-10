TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 4 8,103,846 55,548,474 -47,444,628 Jul 28 -9,181,857 29,849,223 -39,031,080 Jul 21 -705,959 -60,099,242 59,393,283 Jul 14 10,324,367 -67,659,100 77,983,467 Jul 7 8,777,720 -215,222,777 224,000,497 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 4 118,181,622 -137,579,330 -19,693,228 -8,353,692 Jul 28 32,575,339 43,857,985 -120,751,524 5,287,120 Jul 21 80,976,617 -86,438,785 75,510,935 -10,655,484 Jul 14 68,353,306 -164,257,429 189,409,453 -15,521,863 Jul 7 305,908,813 -89,424,532 21,645,088 -14,128,872 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)