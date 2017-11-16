FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
November 16, 2017 / 6:42 AM / Updated a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Nov 10     17,260,768       215,803,900      -198,543,132
 Nov 2      19,057,753       285,553,081      -266,495,328
 Oct 27     36,668,323       143,031,767      -106,363,444
 Oct 20     -8,482,606       319,741,824      -328,224,430
 Oct 13     20,031,547        58,311,736       -38,280,189

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Nov 10   -119,244,527  -128,176,816    65,933,617   -17,055,406
 Nov 2    -166,559,886  -130,325,444    47,211,581   -16,821,579
 Oct 27   -139,685,167  -592,476,917   667,897,142   -42,098,502
 Oct 20   -253,336,560  -506,558,994   456,052,090   -24,380,966
 Oct 13   -124,918,905  -343,891,488   454,764,905   -24,234,701
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
