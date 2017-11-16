TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 10 17,260,768 215,803,900 -198,543,132 Nov 2 19,057,753 285,553,081 -266,495,328 Oct 27 36,668,323 143,031,767 -106,363,444 Oct 20 -8,482,606 319,741,824 -328,224,430 Oct 13 20,031,547 58,311,736 -38,280,189 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 10 -119,244,527 -128,176,816 65,933,617 -17,055,406 Nov 2 -166,559,886 -130,325,444 47,211,581 -16,821,579 Oct 27 -139,685,167 -592,476,917 667,897,142 -42,098,502 Oct 20 -253,336,560 -506,558,994 456,052,090 -24,380,966 Oct 13 -124,918,905 -343,891,488 454,764,905 -24,234,701 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)