TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
September 14, 2017 / 6:34 AM

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Sep 8     -13,657,293       -12,312,156        -1,345,137
 Sep 1      -8,613,409        81,137,205       -89,750,614
 Aug 25     -3,206,377        10,334,867       -13,541,244
 Aug 18    -12,324,696       -24,179,487        11,854,791
 Aug 10     -4,700,716       162,617,411      -167,318,127

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 8     224,866,440    62,130,063  -292,958,493     4,616,853
 Sep 1      59,615,025   -87,407,834   -62,486,499       528,694
 Aug 25    118,821,901    20,518,783  -159,271,709     6,389,781
 Aug 18     96,778,855   123,273,414  -214,099,233     5,901,755
 Aug 10     62,258,453    49,346,985  -279,035,821       112,256
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

