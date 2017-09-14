TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 8 -13,657,293 -12,312,156 -1,345,137 Sep 1 -8,613,409 81,137,205 -89,750,614 Aug 25 -3,206,377 10,334,867 -13,541,244 Aug 18 -12,324,696 -24,179,487 11,854,791 Aug 10 -4,700,716 162,617,411 -167,318,127 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 8 224,866,440 62,130,063 -292,958,493 4,616,853 Sep 1 59,615,025 -87,407,834 -62,486,499 528,694 Aug 25 118,821,901 20,518,783 -159,271,709 6,389,781 Aug 18 96,778,855 123,273,414 -214,099,233 5,901,755 Aug 10 62,258,453 49,346,985 -279,035,821 112,256 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)