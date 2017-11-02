FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
November 2, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 27     36,668,323       143,031,767      -106,363,444
 Oct 20     -8,482,606       319,741,824      -328,224,430
 Oct 13     20,031,547        58,311,736       -38,280,189
 Oct 6       5,567,710      -187,407,567       192,975,277
 Sep 29     22,712,130       416,991,761      -394,279,631

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 27   -139,685,167  -592,476,917   667,897,142   -42,098,502
 Oct 20   -253,336,560  -506,558,994   456,052,090   -24,380,966
 Oct 13   -124,918,905  -343,891,488   454,764,905   -24,234,701
 Oct 6     -62,169,696  -380,123,600   658,926,771   -23,658,198
 Sep 29   -357,735,489  -215,958,757   183,095,663    -3,681,048
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
