TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 15 10,307,790 -69,118,299 79,426,089 Dec 8 12,383,529 -243,280,536 255,664,065 Dec 1 -5,390,423 253,151,430 -258,541,853 Nov 24 -1,872,524 103,047,187 -104,919,711 Nov 17 -15,587,050 33,800,816 -49,387,866 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 15 175,159,181 -84,767,652 -6,513,684 -4,451,756 Dec 8 543,268,086 -79,171,378 -205,892,707 -2,539,936 Dec 1 14,133,759 -71,418,778 -198,066,416 -3,190,418 Nov 24 225,941,884 -40,889,423 -285,438,843 -4,533,329 Nov 17 15,470,716 238,617,923 -317,303,362 13,826,857 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)