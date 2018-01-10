TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 29 -625,888 83,618,815 -84,244,703 Dec 22 12,420,664 204,376,116 -191,955,452 Dec 15 10,307,790 -69,118,299 79,426,089 Dec 8 12,383,529 -243,280,536 255,664,065 Dec 1 -5,390,423 253,151,430 -258,541,853 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 29 34,684,599 -94,865,002 -16,994,765 -7,069,535 Dec 22 38,458,480 -324,065,339 116,838,171 -23,186,764 Dec 15 175,159,181 -84,767,652 -6,513,684 -4,451,756 Dec 8 543,268,086 -79,171,378 -205,892,707 -2,539,936 Dec 1 14,133,759 -71,418,778 -198,066,416 -3,190,418 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)