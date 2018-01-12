FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
January 12, 2018 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jan 5      11,405,874        92,667,147       -81,261,273
 Dec 29       -625,888        83,618,815       -84,244,703
 Dec 22     12,420,664       204,376,116      -191,955,452
 Dec 15     10,307,790       -69,118,299        79,426,089
 Dec 8      12,383,529      -243,280,536       255,664,065
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jan 5      13,223,668  -566,547,996   481,979,330    -9,916,275
 Dec 29     34,684,599   -94,865,002   -16,994,765    -7,069,535
 Dec 22     38,458,480  -324,065,339   116,838,171   -23,186,764
 Dec 15    175,159,181   -84,767,652    -6,513,684    -4,451,756
 Dec 8     543,268,086   -79,171,378  -205,892,707    -2,539,936
   
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

