TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 2 -16,991,531 -140,903,457 123,911,926 Feb 23 -27,313,008 -199,751,335 172,438,327 Feb 16 -15,743,954 -241,127,177 225,383,223 Feb 9 -46,544,649 -656,444,741 609,900,092 Feb 2 -25,322,134 -322,323,000 297,000,866 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 2 129,052,783 335,911,663 -348,611,391 7,558,871 Feb 23 205,758,581 74,181,865 -111,597,901 4,095,782 Feb 16 170,136,395 80,928,858 -28,615,757 2,933,727 Feb 9 476,463,283 746,691,797 -639,346,153 26,091,165 Feb 2 371,333,662 254,716,008 -331,711,422 2,662,618 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)