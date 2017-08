MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso on Wednesday weakened 1 percent to its cheapest versus the dollar in a month, hurt by lower oil prices as investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting for more clues on interest rate hikes this year.

The Mexican currency traded at 18.3675 per dollar, trimming its gain to date in 2017 to about 13 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)