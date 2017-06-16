Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Societe Generale cuts to "hold" from "buy"

BANKIA

Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight" while cutting target price to 3.6 euros from 4 euros.

ABERTIS

Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3 billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.

UNICAJA IPO-UNIB.MC

Spanish bank Unicaja is moving ahead with a stock market listing that could raise up to 925 million euros, just days after rival Banco Popular had to be rescued, raising questions over the strength of Spain's banks.

OHL

Shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company on Wednesday announced a tender offer for its stock at 27 pesos per share.

