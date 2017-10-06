Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DOGI

Dogi said late on Thursday its board has agreed to initiate procedures to transfer registered office of company to Madrid in order to optimize operations and relationship with its investors.

GAS NATURAL

Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform” and price target to 18.6 euros from 19.2 euros.

ENDESA

Europe’s biggest utility Enel, which controls Spanish energy group Endesa, has had no negative reaction from bond investors as a result of the Catalonia crisis, the group’s head of finance said on Thursday.

SABADELL

Spanish lender Sabadell decided on Thursday to transfer its legal base from Catalonia to Alicante, a bank spokeswoman said.

CAIXBANK

The board of Spanish lender Caixabank will meet on Friday to study a possible transfer of its legal base away from Catalonia because of political uncertainty in the region, a source familiar with the situation said.

COMPANIES

The Spanish government will approve a decree on Friday making it easier for companies to transfer their legal base out of Catalonia, two sources said, a move that could deal a serious blow to the region’s finances as it considers declaring independence.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on