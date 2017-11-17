FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Healthcare
November 17, 2017 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall announces achievement of $80 million sales-related milestones from agreement with Astrazeneca.‍​

INDITEX

Berenburg cuts Inditex to “sell” from “hold” and its price target to 24 euros from 35 euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
