Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 5, 2018 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Banco Santander is interested in buying part of the credit card business that does not belong to Banco Popular, the troubled lender it bought in June 7, according to Expansion.

TELEFONICA

Barclays cuts target price to 9.40 euros from 9.80 euros.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

JP Morgan raises target price to 7 euros from 6 euros.

MAPFRE

JP Morgan raises rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘underweight’

AMADEUS

Barclays raises target price to 58 euros from 50 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
