Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Banco Santander is interested in buying part of the credit card business that does not belong to Banco Popular, the troubled lender it bought in June 7, according to Expansion.

TELEFONICA

Barclays cuts target price to 9.40 euros from 9.80 euros.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

JP Morgan raises target price to 7 euros from 6 euros.

MAPFRE

JP Morgan raises rating to ‘neutral’ from ‘underweight’

AMADEUS

Barclays raises target price to 58 euros from 50 euros

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on