Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Investec cuts to “sell” from “hold” while raising price target to 17 eros from 16 euros.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar said on Thursday Corail Phase III with Zepsyre in resistant ovarian cancer has not met its primary endpoint.

COLONIAL

Inmobiliaria Colonial said on Thursday it will invest around 480 million euros in new real estate projects in 2018.

FERROVIAL

Deutsche Bank cuts Ferrovial to “sell” from “hold” and target price to 17.40 euros from 19.80 euros.

BANKIA

Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy” and target price to 4.5 euros from 4.6 euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on