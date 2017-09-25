Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

HSBC resumes with “hold” and target price of 6.1 euros per share.

INDITEX

EXANE BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral”, while Credit Suisse cuts target price to 23 euros from 25 euros.

ACS

Spanish building and infrastructure company ACS said on Friday it was still looking into a potential bid for toll road operator Abertis though it had yet to make a decision on the issue and submit it to its board.

