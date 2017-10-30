FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 30, 2017 / 5:01 AM / in a day

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

Viscofan is due to report third quarter earnings on Monday after the market closes.

BANKIA

Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Monday a 1 percent increase in nine-month net profit from a year earlier on lower loan-loss provisions and higher fees, which helped offset eroded lending income.

NATURHOUSE

Naturhouse said on Friday 9-month net profit was 17.7 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
