Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Fitch upgraded Spain’s debt rating to “A-” with outlook “stable” on Friday

ABERTIS

Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia said on Friday it would call a shareholder meeting to vote on changes to its offer for Spanish rival Abertis, as it seeks to strengthen its hand in a bid battle.

DIA

Letterone investment holdings increases stake in DIA to 15 pct with purchase option of additional 10 pct.

LLEIDANETWORKS

Lleidanetworks says on Monday preliminary full-year Ebitda 1.3 million euros versus 554,000 euros year ago.

