Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NEINOR HOMES

Book runners said on Thursday that they had closed the placement of 27 percent of Neinor Homes for Lone Star at 18.5 euros per share or 394.6 million euros in total.

URBAS

Spain’s market regulator said on Wednesday it had agreed to suspend trading in Urbas after a letter from the High Court said there were preliminary investigations in to the CEO and Chairman following a complaint from the anti-corruption office.

REE

Goldman Sachs cuts to sell

ACCIONA

Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral

INDRA

Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on