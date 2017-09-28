Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

NH Hoteles said its has set its full-year 2017 Ebitda guidance at 230 million euros.

MAPFRE

JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral” and cuts target price to 2.8 euros from 3.25 euros

BBVA

BBVA said on Wednesday it would pay a cash interim gross dividend of 0.09 euros per share on Oct. 10.

Separately, BBVA said it is in talks with Cerberus Capital over the sale of its real estate business in Spain, though added that talks have been inconclusive so far.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said late on Wednesday that first half net profit was 4.91 billion euros versus a loss of 3.69 billion euros a year earlier.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on