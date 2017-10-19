Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TRESMEDIA

Atresmedia said on Thursday 9-month net profit was 103.5 million euros versus 101.5 million euros year ago.

TREASURY

Spain will sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of debt at a quadruple-bond auction, with eyes on the a deepening political showdown between leaders in Madrid and Barcelona.

S&P Global said on Wednesday it had no specific view on whether or not Spain reinstates direct rule over Catalonia, but is instead waiting to see whether the crisis does any sustained damage to a robust economic recovery.

ABERTIS, ACS

German builder Hochtief’s 17.1 billion-euro bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Separately, Abertis said on Thursday that its board views Atlantia’s offer positively but price could be better.

MEDIASET

Mediaset España said on Wednesday that 9-month net profit was 146.1 million euros versus 131.8 million euros year ago.

