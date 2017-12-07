Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ATRESMEDIA

JP Morgan raises target price to 10.74 euros from 10.5 euros

COLONIAL

The Puig family invests 55 million euros ($65 million) to raise stake to 6.7 percent from 5 percent, says La Vanguardia newspaper citing financial sources.

ACS

British fund Oceanwood declares 1.2 percent in ACS, Spanish stock market records show.

