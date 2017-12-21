Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

POLITICS

Catalonia on Thursday holds a regional election which the Spanish government hopes will strip pro-independence parties of their control of the Catalan parliament and end their campaign to force a split with Spain.

NH HOTELES

NH Hotel Group said on Wednesday that its board has not taken any decision about interest of Grupo Barcelo and continues its process of analysis.

UNICAJA

Unicaja Banco has bought a 12.5 percent stake in Espana Duero held by Frob for 36.7 million euros.

