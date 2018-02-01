Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA on Thursday posted a 90 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit against the same period a year earlier after a 1.1-billion-euro writedown on its Telefonica stake.

ABERTIS

Italy’s Atlantia will consider all options regarding its bid on Abertis once a rival offer launched by Germany’s Hochtief on the Spanish company is approved, the Italian group’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain will issue between 3.5 billion and 5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday, including a 2027 inflation-linked bond and three other papers due 2021, 2025 and 2041.

GESTAMP

Exane BNP Paribas raises to “outperform” from “neutral” and target price to 7,4 euros from 5.9 euros

