Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Thursday revenues would rise around 1 percent in 2018 from a year earlier after reporting fourth-quarter core profits in line with forecasts.

Separately, Telefonica said it had signed a commercial agreement with Orange for wholesale access to Spain’s fibre optic network.

NEINOR HOMES

Neinor Homes said on Thursday full year net sales 41.7 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro Felguera says is finalizing negotiations to refinance debt, board to analyze possible agreement in February.

DIA

Dia said on Thursday full-year net sales of 8.62 billion euros after 8.67 billion euros a year earlier.

