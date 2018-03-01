Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Obrascon Huarte Lain said on Wednesday full year turnover 3.22 billion euros versus 3.34 billion euros year ago.

CLEOP

Compania Levantina De Edificacion Y Obras Publicas said on Wednesday full year net profit 5.6 million euros versus loss 7.4 million euros year ago. OHL

REPSOL

Spain’s Repsol has asked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch to value its energy portfolio in the North Sea as it considers leaving a troubled joint venture with China’s Sinopec 0386.HK, two banking sources said.

ALBA

Corporacion Financiera Alba reported on Wednesday full year net sales 64.5 million euros versus 18.7 million euros year ago.

RENTA CORPORACION

Renta Corporacion Real Estate full year net profit 12.5 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago.

URBAS

Urbas Grupo Financiero reported on Wednesday full year net sales down at 4.3 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia Corporacion said on Wednesday full year net profit 142.1 million euros versus 129.1 million euros year ago.

SACYR

Sacyr full year net profit 130.6 million euros versus 120.2 million euros year ago.

HISPANIA

Hispania says acquired portfolio of 7 hotels located in Balearic and Canary Islands for 165.0 million euros.‍​

ACS

ACS full year net profit 802.0 million euros versus 751.0 million euros year ago.

TELEPIZZA

Telepizza full year underlying Ebitda 67.2 million euros versus 63.6 million euros year ago.

ACCIONA

Acciona says supreme court’s judgment rejected its appeals, confirmed nullity of assignment of Ter-Llobregat water supply service.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial full year net profit 453.9 million euros versus 376.2 million euros year ago.

