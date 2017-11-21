FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

Kepler Cheuvreux raises to “buy” from “hold” and target price to 7 euros from 5.9 euros.

ATRESMEDIA

JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “underweight”

MEDIASET ESPAPANA

JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight” whlie raising the target price to 9.4 euros from 9.2 euros.

ACS

Hochtief AG says ‍closes syndication of 15 billion euro bank facility for proposed acquisition of Abertis. [​nFWN1NQ1B3]

ENAGAS

Enagas says board approves gross interim dividend of 0.584 euros per share to be paid on Dec. 21.

