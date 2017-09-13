FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
September 13, 2017 / 6:02 AM / a month ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MASMOVIL

Masmovil reported on Wednesday first half net sales of 609.2 million euros versus 71.3 million euros a year ago

MEDIASET ESPANA

Macquarie cuts to “underperform”

GAS NATURAL

Italgas Spa Chief Executive Paolo Gallo said on Wednesday the company will present a binding offer for Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural, though will not overpay.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

