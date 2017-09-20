Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world’s largest clothing retailer, Inditex ITX.MC, on Wednesday reported first half net profit of 1.37 billion euros, slightly missing a polled forecast, on sales of 11.67 billion euros.

SAETA YIELD

Saeta Yield Said first half net profit was 13.7 million euros in the first half, up from 8.2 million euros a year earlier.

CAIXABANK

Redburn cuts to “neutral”

BANKIA

Morgan Stanley changes to “equal rate” from NA with a price target of 4.75 euros.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa said on Wednesday it had won an order to install 28 of its 3.465 MW wind turbines in Argentina.

