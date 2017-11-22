Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

UTILITIES

Moody’s says reinvigorated Iberian renewables market to offset shrinking coal capacity, stabilize prices.

ENDESA

Endesa sees 2020 net profit of about 1.6 billion euros, 2017-2020 CAGR of about 6 pct

‍​

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma said on Wednesday it will pay a scrip dividend of 0.10 euro/right.

VISCOFAN

Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold” are target price to 59.5 euros from 54.4 euros.

REPSOL

Bolivia’s government on Tuesday signed natural gas development deals with Spain’s Repsol, Brazil’s Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell and Pan American Energy that are expected to draw $1.6 billion in investment and boost output.

