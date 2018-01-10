FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
January 10, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Tuesday night said it would take a hit of 1.123 billion euros on its 2017 results due to the decline in share price of its 5 percent stake in Telefonica SA.

REPSOL

Repsol closes paid up capital increase of 29 million euros, pays in cash dividend of 153 million euros.‍​

Separately, Repsol is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in utility Gas Natural to investment fund CVC in a deal worth an estimated 4.1 billion euros, Expansion reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez reported on Wednesday that 9-month turnover rose 6.6 percent between March and November.

‍​

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
