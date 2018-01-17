Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PRISA

Prisa said on Tuesday the board had approved framework agreement(the lock-up agreement) with the majority of the financial creditors of the company.

GAS NATURAL

Gas Natural has closed a bond issue for 850 million euros.

